Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
Web Desk
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
Share

LAHORE - A petition has been filed in Lahore’s civil court against singer Abrar ul Haq for his latest wedding song Chamkeeli.

The petition, submitted by lawyer Rana Adnan Asghar, stated that the song is promoting a “disrespectful” attitude for men and women and therefore, it should be removed from YouTube. He also wants the singer to apologise for the song.

The track features Mehwish Hayat as Chamkeeli , an excited bride who has come to groom YouTube star Shahveer’s place for his Rukhsati. Asghar claims that the song ridiculed the men. The hearing of the case has been adjourned till December 20.  

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates. 

More From This Category
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line
02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The ...
01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, Cate ...
12:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ...
02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr