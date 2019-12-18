Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court

LAHORE - A petition has been filed in Lahore’s civil court against singer Abrar ul Haq for his latest wedding song Chamkeeli.

The petition, submitted by lawyer Rana Adnan Asghar, stated that the song is promoting a “disrespectful” attitude for men and women and therefore, it should be removed from YouTube. He also wants the singer to apologise for the song.

The track features Mehwish Hayat as Chamkeeli , an excited bride who has come to groom YouTube star Shahveer’s place for his Rukhsati. Asghar claims that the song ridiculed the men. The hearing of the case has been adjourned till December 20.

