Mawra Hocane shares a sweet birthday video for sister Urwa Hocane
KARACHI – Pakistani entertainment industry’ talented sisters Mawra Hocane and Urwa Hocane continue to enthrall their fans with their phenomenal performances.
As Urwa celebrates her 31st birthday today (July 2), wishes are pouring in from both celebrities and fans on social media.
She has also received love and a sweet birthday wish from sister Mawra Hocane.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Mawra posted an adorable video accompanied by a heartfelt note as she wished Urwa a happy birthday.
“happy birthday bhena my @urwatistic. wordsfall short so I made a quick video & put an emo song.. here’s looking at you.. always.. InshaAllah,” she captioned the post.
“Our first interview together to our latest one, I tried to compile whatever I could quickly find on google,” she added.
On work front, Urawa Hocan will appear along with hubby Farhan Saeed in an upcoming project Meri Shehzadi Diana.
