Pakistani forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan operation
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed three terrorists in a gun battle in an area of North Waziristan district, said military’s media wing on Saturday.
According to ISPR, an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was conducted in general area Ghulam Khan Kalay on reported presence of terrorists.
During fire exchange, three terrorists while weapons and ammunition was also recovered from their possession.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, said ISPR in its statement.
