Seven terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan operation
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed seven terrorist in a gun battle in general area of Ghulam Khan KaIle, North Waziristan District, according to military’s media wing.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly two soldiers embraced martyrdom.
The martyred soldiers include Subedar Munir Hussain of Parachinar, Kurram, and Havildar Babu Khan of Dera Ismail Khan.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in several terrorist activities against security forces.
Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.
