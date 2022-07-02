Top Pakistani general discusses bilateral security with Iranian president
Web Desk
03:05 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
Top Pakistani general discusses bilateral security with Iranian president
TEHRAN – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza has called on President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati to discuss matters of bilateral strategic interest and regional security environment including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides displayed desire to initiate meaningful and long-lasting security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

The top Pakistani general, who is on official visit to Iran, also held separate meetings with Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and Commander of Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.

The dignitaries discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties. Both sides highlighted that common borders should be "Borders of Peace and Friendship".

The Iranian military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

