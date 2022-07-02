Pakistan Railways to run three special trains on Eidul Adha
03:28 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
Pakistan Railways to run three special trains on Eidul Adha
KARACHI – Pakistan Railways will operate three special trains on Eidul Adha holidays to facilitate the passengers.

First special train would be operated from Quetta to Peshawar on July 8 at 10:00am via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore, according to the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways.

The second train would leave Karachi for Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad on July 8 at 6:45pm.

The third special train would run on July 11 from Lahore to Karachi at 11:30am via Faisalabad and Multan.

Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha on July 10 (Sunday), the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced this week.

Ruet-e-Hilal announces date for Eidul Adha in ... 08:30 PM | 29 Jun, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha on July 10 (Sunday) as the the crescent of Zil Hajj 1443 Hijri has ...

