Pakistan Railways to run three special trains on Eidul Adha

KARACHI – Pakistan Railways will operate three special trains on Eidul Adha holidays to facilitate the passengers.

First special train would be operated from Quetta to Peshawar on July 8 at 10:00am via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore, according to the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways.

The second train would leave Karachi for Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad on July 8 at 6:45pm.

The third special train would run on July 11 from Lahore to Karachi at 11:30am via Faisalabad and Multan.

Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha on July 10 (Sunday), the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced this week.