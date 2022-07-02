Pakistan Railways to run three special trains on Eidul Adha
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan Railways will operate three special trains on Eidul Adha holidays to facilitate the passengers.
First special train would be operated from Quetta to Peshawar on July 8 at 10:00am via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore, according to the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways.
The second train would leave Karachi for Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad on July 8 at 6:45pm.
The third special train would run on July 11 from Lahore to Karachi at 11:30am via Faisalabad and Multan.
Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha on July 10 (Sunday), the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced this week.
Ruet-e-Hilal announces date for Eidul Adha in ... 08:30 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha on July 10 (Sunday) as the the crescent of Zil Hajj 1443 Hijri has ...
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- 18 soldiers among 26 dead in massive landslide in India’s Manipur04:55 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- vivo Y55 launched in Pakistan, price, camera, full specifications04:30 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan Railways to run three special trains on Eidul Adha03:28 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Top Pakistani general discusses bilateral security with Iranian ...03:05 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Asad Rauf: Former ICC umpire not ashamed to sell second-hand items in ...02:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Mahira Khan shares tips to get viral on social media01:33 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Model Fia Khan faces backlash over bold pregnancy photoshoot11:51 AM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Hareem Farooq and Imran Abbas channel 70s vibes in latest BTS video11:00 AM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022