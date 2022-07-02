vivo Y55 launched in Pakistan, price, camera, full specifications

LAHORE - vivo on Saturday launched its latest Y55 smartphone in Pakistan that offers premium design, smooth experience, superior technology, and advanced camera features.

The latest addition under the umbrella of the youth-oriented Y series —Y55 is equipped with a 50MP HD Rear Camera and AI triple camera​ for a stunning photography experience. It comes with an advanced 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 to ensure a seamless multiple apps usage experience, along with 44W FlashCharge, making it a ‘feature-rich smartphone’ for fashionable and tech-savvy consumers.

Y55 incorporates vivo’s noteworthy innovative design and technology, giving consumers the ability to express their individuality with powerful performance through 128GB large memory, expandable to 1TB + Extended RAM 2.0 (8GB+4GB Extended RAM)​ together with 5000mAh large battery and VEG (vivo Energy Guardian)​ technology.

Housing a beautiful 50MP HD Rear Camera module, the handset flaunts an exquisite design that perfectly fits in a trendy device that looks astonishing with its 3D Shape and eye-catching​ design.

The all-new vivo Y55 has been strategically crafted to match the lifestyles of the young consumers that demand power-packed devices with innovative features to keep them up to date on social media and in real life.

Versatile Camera Experience to Create, Communicate and Express Yourself

Y55 is packed with a 50MP HD Rear Camera for sharp photography and videography experience. With a 16MP front camera, Y55 also makes it possible to click cool selfies channelled by vivo’s advanced portrait algorithm. The Super Night Selfie noise reduction algorithm, a Natural Portrait algorithm and Aura Screen Light improve self-portraits in dark light.

The selfie camera naturally lights up the face and supports the preview of the brightening effect in real-time.​ Furthermore, the Aura Screen Light can be manually turned on to enhance soft light and brighten up the face with a warm light that automatically adapts and adjusts the balance of light in the surrounding.

The Y55 has an Ultra-Stable Video feature that uses EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) technology, which electronically adjusts the frame to eliminate camera shake during hand-held shots for smooth, steady, and stable video capture. The smartphone also has an advanced AI Multi-Frame Denoising Algorithm, Stylish Night Filters, Fun shot, AI Face Beauty, and Double Exposure features to make subject details sharper and richer while minimising false colours and delivering a superior camera experience.

Swift Performance and Entertainment Anytime, Anywhere

Y55 boasts a massive Extended RAM 2.0 (8GB + 4GB Extended RAM), along with 128GB ROM + 1TB Memory Expansion that allows users to use more apps with ease and without lags.

The smartphone uses an optimization algorithm, which combines the RAM and ROM effectively to switch between apps easily and increases memory usage efficiency. With 44W FlashCharge and 5000mAh high-capacity battery together with VEG (vivo Energy Guardian) helps the smartphone to power up fast, make full use of the large battery capacity and enjoy efficient energy management.

The Y55 is fuelled by the powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680 processor that consumes low power and delivers smooth and steady performance for applications and games. Additionally, Y55 offers Ultra Game Mode 2.0, Audio Super Resolution, Super System Process, Nano Music Player, and FunTouch OS 12 for a creative experience.

Be Seen with an Impressive Display and Refined Design

Y55 redefines luxury with its modern design​ and bright colours that impeccably fit in with the evolving lifestyles of millennials. The device stands out in the clutter for its 3D shape that has a premium decorative ring.

The device is extremely lightweight and designed to be held comfortably in your hand. Y55 offers a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED that​​ brings a life-like viewing experience. The screen provides a visual balance with a minimalist and dynamic aesthetic, and a harmony of various elements provides a soothing look and feel.

Y55 features an In-Display Fingerprint Scanning that brings vivo’s advanced technology for effortless unlocking with just a light touch on the display. The smartphone offers a delicate matte touch here to redefine the look and feel of a premium range of handsets with its ever-stunning design and high-on fashion style quotient. In line with one’s personal style and choice, the vivo Y55 comes in two bright colours - Midnight Galaxy and Ice Dawn.

Price and availability

The all-new-vivo Y55 is currently available for purchase across Pakistan with a price tag of Rs. 49,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y55 along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y55 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB of Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

vivo Y55 can be bought online through vivo’s flagship store at Daraz: https://click.daraz.pk/e/_6wweC

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/y55