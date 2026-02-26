Pakistan says India’s reaction ‘Corroborates’ Foreign Hand in Deadly Balochistan Attacks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan said India’s reaction to recent wave of terrorism in Balochistan, which “effectively corroborated” Islamabad’s longstanding claims of foreign involvement in destabilising the region.

The explosive statement came in wake of coordinated attacks last month by Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which plunged Balochistan into mourning. The assaults left 22 security personnel and 36 civilians dead in multiple districts, marking one of the deadliest episodes of violence in recent months.

The attackers were linked to India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH). According to the military’s media wing, the militants targeted civilians across a wide arc of the province, from Quetta and Mastung to Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni, in what it described as a coordinated campaign of terror.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies responded with sweeping clearance operations across Balochistan. Military’s media wing claimed that 92 “India-backed terrorists,” including three suicide bombers, were killed as the state moved swiftly to crush the network behind the bloodshed.

Addressing weekly press briefing, MoFA spokesperson Tahir Andrabi struck firm tone. While reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, dialogue, and diplomacy, he emphasized that the country would resolutely defend its national interests and its principled positions on international disputes.

The briefing revived memories of one of the region’s most painful tragedies. Andrabi noted that this month marks the 19th anniversary of the Samjhauta Express bombing, which claimed more than 70 lives. He pointed out that Swami Aseemanand had publicly confessed to involvement in the attack, and that Indian Colonel Shrikant Purohit had also admitted a role.