Pakistan, Iran vow to further strengthen bilateral relations

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s youngest Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached the Iranian capital today on his maiden two-day official visit to the neighboring country.

FM Bhutto called on Iranian leaders and addressed a joint presser alongside his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran.

Both sides reiterated the resolve to further strengthen relations in all dimensions. Addressing the presser, Bilawal said building close relations with Persian Gulf neighbor is Islamabad’s priority.

وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی ایرانی وزیر خارجہ سے ملاقات



(تہران) وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری نے آج ایران کے اپنے دو روزہ دورے کے دوران اپنے ایرانی ہم منصب حسین امیر عبداللہیان سے ملاقات کی۔ @BBhuttoZardari @Amirabdolahian pic.twitter.com/RE7WYw5THo — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) June 14, 2022

FM mentioned that both sides exchanged views to further strengthen the bilateral relations in trade, investment, connectivity, border management, facilitation of Zaireen, cultural and educational cooperation, and enhancing people to people contacts.

He mentioned that Islamabad come closer to resolving one of the major obstacles in expanding trade through operationalization of party trade mechanism, formalization of cross-border exchanges through opening new border crossings and promotion of trade through cross border markets, per report.

FM also mentioned committing to enhance energy cooperation by importing additional electricity from Tehran.

He continued that he discussed the exchange of sentenced prisoners under the existing legal frameworks during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister.

Pakistan and Iran also discussed situation in Afghanistan especially the dire humanitarian saturation, Bilawal said, adding that both sides are directly affected by conflict and instability in war-torn nation.

FM also briefed Iranian counterpart Abdollahian about the grave human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed gratitude to the Iranian leadership's steadfast support for the cause of Kashmiris.

FM mentioned exchanging views on rising tide of Islamophobia, following the recent derogatory remarks made by officials in India. He called on world leaders to show common resolve against Islamophobia.