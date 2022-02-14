Pakistan, Iran vow not to allow terrorists to use their soil against each other

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran agreed on Monday that the territory of both neighbouring countries should not be used for terrorist activities against each other.

The agreement was reached during Iranian Interior Minister Dr. Ahmad Vahidi’s day-long visit to Islamabad where he held separate meetings with his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Khan, at the meeting with the Iranian official, emphasized early completion and operationalisation of border sustenance markets for the economic uplift of people living on both sides of the Pak-Iran border.

He also underlined the importance of close bilateral collaboration to boost trade and regional connectivity.

He expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in brotherly relations between the two countries, adding that a vast potential exists for enhanced collaboration in diverse fields.

Underscoring that the Pakistan-Iran border was a border of peace and friendship, the premier highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation to address security issues. He thanked the Iranian government and the Supreme Leader for their steadfast support to the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Imran Khan expressed satisfaction at the convergence of views on a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and underscored the importance of close coordination between the two countries.

He stressed the need for urgent action by the international community to prevent the humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan and measures to enhance practical engagement, strengthen stability and counter-terrorism.

The Iranian interior minister conveyed cordial greetings of the Iranian leadership to the prime minister and reaffirmed Iran's desire to strengthen bilateral relations in all aspects.

At the meeting with Sheikh Rashid, both sides agreed to form joint working groups to strengthen bilateral relations. They also agreed to establish markets on Pak-Iran borders and increase the number of border terminals.

The meeting also discussed regional security situation, looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, prisoner exchanges and facilitating the pilgrims.

Both interior ministers discussed ways to prevent illegal human immigration and drug trafficking in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Iranian minister strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and said his country considers the attack on Pakistan as an attack on Iran, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Iranian interior minister said Pakistan and Iran had longlasting and historic ties.

On his part, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed thanked Iran for supporting Pakistan's position on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the recent increase in terrorist incidents was regrettable and joint cooperation was needed to deal with this situation.