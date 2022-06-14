US renews Lincoln Corner partnership with Information Technology University Lahore
Web Desk
07:26 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
US renews Lincoln Corner partnership with Information Technology University Lahore
LAHORE – US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole and Dr. Sarfraz Khurshid, Vice-Chancellor, Information Technology University Lahore, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to renew the partnership for Lincoln Corner Lahore for the next three years.

The Consul General thanked the Information Technology University for hosting the Lincoln Corner since January 2017. “This year we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of bilateral ties between the United States and Pakistan. One thing that has remained constant throughout these 75 years is our strong people-to-people ties. These Corners are a symbol of friendship and cooperation between the people of our two countries.”

Talking to the students and faculty present at the occasion, the Consul General emphasized4 “Lincoln Corners across Pakistan demonstrate America's enduring partnership with Pakistan, but they are really about connecting with Pakistani youth who are the heart and future of Pakistan.”

The Consul General further added that Lincoln Corners in Pakistan connect students and the public with US government exchange program alumni who can share firsthand information about the United States and American values.

Consul General Makaneole added, "Since October 2020 until now, almost 31,000 students and community members have participated in Lincoln Corner Lahore programs."

There are 18 Lincoln Corners in Pakistan, with five of those in Punjab. The Corners provide access to current and reliable information about the United States through books, magazines, movies, free Wi-Fi, and more. They facilitate English language learning by providing access to English language speakers, resources, and computers. The Corners are also equipped with Maker Space technology, including a 3D printer and STEM education kits, for visitors to explore high-tech tools and develop entrepreneurial and innovation skills.

