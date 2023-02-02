IMF wants assets of Pakistani officers of grade 17-22 be made public: reports

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked the Pakistan to develop a system to make the assets owned by the government officers of grade 17-22 public, it emerged on Thursday.

The demand from the global lender comes as an IMF delegation is visiting the South Asian country to hold talks with the government on ninth review of the $7 billion loan programme stalled since September 2022.

Reports said the IMF had demanded the government to set up an authority and an electronic asset declaration system to public the assets held by the Pakistani bureaucrats in and outside the country.

It also said the officers should also be made bound to submit details of their assets while applying for opening a bank account, adding that such measure would ensure transparency and accountability in the country.