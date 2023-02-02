Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi becomes new Attorney General of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the appointment of Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi as the Attorney General of Pakistan.

The appointment has been made in accordance with Article 100 of the constitution and rules of business.

Last month, Mansoor Usman Awan recused himself from becoming the new AGP due to “unavoidable professional commitments”.

In his letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Awan stated, "last month you had offered me to serve as the Attorney General for Pakistan, for which I am very grateful. However, due to unavoidable professional commitments, I will be unable to serve as the Attorney General for Pakistan, at this time. I remain very thankful to you for reposing your confidence in me."

Elahi is a grandson of former president of Pakistan Fazal Ilahi Chaudhry and a well-reputed lawyer with experience in commercial, tax and banking laws, civil, commercial, corporate, constitutional litigation, etc.