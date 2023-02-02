Search

Pakistan

Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi becomes new Attorney General of Pakistan

07:53 PM | 2 Feb, 2023
Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi becomes new Attorney General of Pakistan
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the appointment of Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi as the Attorney General of Pakistan.

The appointment has been made in accordance with Article 100 of the constitution and rules of business.

Last month, Mansoor Usman Awan recused himself from becoming the new AGP due to “unavoidable professional commitments”.

In his letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Awan stated, "last month you had offered me to serve as the Attorney General for Pakistan, for which I am very grateful. However, due to unavoidable professional commitments, I will be unable to serve as the Attorney General for Pakistan, at this time. I remain very thankful to you for reposing your confidence in me."

Elahi is a grandson of former president of Pakistan Fazal Ilahi Chaudhry and a well-reputed lawyer with experience in commercial, tax and banking laws, civil, commercial, corporate, constitutional litigation, etc.

Ashtar Ausaf resigns as AGP ahead of JCP meeting on judges’ appointment

Pakistan

Pakistan seeks ‘sincere cooperation’ from Afghan Taliban to tackle terrorism

08:49 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Eight Pakistan Air Force officers promoted as Air Vice Marshal

08:30 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Pakistan Railways' fares go up after hike in petroleum prices

09:55 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

China’s Xi Jinping sends condolences to Pakistan over Peshawar blast

07:52 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Pakistan degrades Wikipedia services for 48 hours over sacrilegious content

07:35 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Maryam Nawaz blames Imran Khan for Pakistan crises as PML-N kicks off electioneering from Bahawalpur

06:45 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Foreign exchange reserves held by SBP plunge to alarming low

09:20 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 2 February 2023

07:49 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271.1 271.6
Euro EUR 298.27 298.87
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335.5 336.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.03 73.33
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.49 71.80
Australian Dollar AUD 188.9 191.3
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.73 720.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.95 203.15
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.11 39.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.76 886.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: