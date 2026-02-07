Police arrest four in raid at Islamabad suicide bomber’s home in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – Police in Peshawar have arrested four individuals, including two brothers and a woman, linked to the suicide bomber responsible for the deadly attack on an imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area on Friday.

The arrests were made following a raid at the bomber’s home, and the suspects were moved to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

Reports confirmed that a National Identity Card (CNIC) found at the blast site identified the bomber as Yasir, son of Bahadur Khan. Yasir, reportedly affiliated with Daesh, had spent five months in Afghanistan, where he underwent weapon training and preparation for the suicide attack.

Special teams, including officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), have been formed to track down those responsible for planning and aiding the attack.

The suicide bombing at the imambargah in Islamabad resulted in the tragic loss of at least 32 lives, with 169 others injured. Some of the victims were laid to rest in funerals held on Saturday.

A report from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) revealed that 28 bodies and 121 injured individuals were brought to the hospital following the attack. Medical teams performed 26 complex surgeries to treat the wounded, and over 60 units of blood were administered to help save lives.