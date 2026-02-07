Thousands of Pakistanis in Spain report lost passports amid relaxed immigration policy

MADRID – Following Spain’s recent relaxation of its immigration policy, a huge numbers of Pakistanis living in Spain have faced a new hurdle as most of them have lost their passports.

This has become a major obstacle for those seeking to legalize their status under the new policy.

The Pakistani Embassy in Spain has recommended to Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior that the requirement for a police report to register lost or stolen passports be waived for undocumented Pakistanis. This move is aimed at easing the process for thousands of Pakistanis who have been living without proper documentation.

Many of these individuals arrived in Spain through illegal and dangerous routes, including the notorious “Dunky” method. During their perilous journey, several lost their passports, while others discarded them due to fear of arrest and deportation. Additionally, many passports had expired years ago, leaving their owners unable to apply for renewals.

Under current Pakistani regulations, a police report is mandatory for issuing a new passport in such cases. However, due to the surge in requests from Pakistani nationals in Spain, local police stations have been overwhelmed with reports of lost passports, leading to administrative challenges for Spanish authorities.

In response, the Pakistani embassy has formally requested an exemption from the police report requirement for the renewal or issuance of passports for Pakistanis residing in Spain. While the suggestion is still under consideration, the situation remains unresolved, and it is unclear whether the Ministry of Interior will approve the embassy’s recommendation.