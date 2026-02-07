US, Russia, Saudi leaders unite in Condemnation after Terror Strikes Pakistani Worshippers

ISLAMABAD – A wave of international outrage erupted after deadly terrorist attack in Islamabad that targeted innocent worshippers, drawing strong condemnation from major world powers including United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Russia, Australia, and Germany.

The bombing struck during Jumma prayers at Imam Bargah in Rawalpindi, leaving several worshippers dead and many others injured, sending shockwaves across Pakistan and beyond. Governments worldwide swiftly denounced the violence, calling it a blatant attack on humanity, faith, and peace.

US Embassy condemned attack, saying it resulted in killing and injury of innocent civilians. Reiterating Washington’s unwavering opposition to terrorism and violence in all forms, the embassy expressed solidarity with Islamabad. US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, underscoring that attacks on civilians and places of worship are completely unacceptable.

Turkiye Foreign Ministry termed this incident a heinous and inhumane act, condemning the targeting of worshippers during sacred Friday prayers. The ministry extended prayers for those who lost their lives and expressed sympathy with the grieving families.

Riyadh called this attack as open terrorism, strongly rejecting the shedding of innocent blood and the targeting of people at prayer. The Kingdom conveyed its condolences to the families of the martyrs, the Government of Pakistan, and the Pakistani nation, while also wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson issued a forceful denunciation of the attack, reaffirming Tehran’s firm opposition to terrorism and violent extremism in all forms. The spokesperson extended condolences to the victims’ families and expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this tragic time.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper described incident as horrifying and heartbreaking, emphasizing that the United Kingdom stands firmly with Pakistan in its ongoing fight against terrorism.

Both India and Afghanistan also condemned the attack, but Pakistan leveled accusations against both countries, further fueling regional tensions.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs described the attack as “unacceptable” and expressed condolences to the victims’ families. New Delhi rejected allegations, labeling them “baseless and without merit” and criticized Pakistan for blaming other nations.

Kabul also condemned the bombing, with the Afghan Defense Ministry asserting that its government is committed to Islamic values and does not allow the harming of innocent civilians for political objectives. The ministry also denied any role in the attack.