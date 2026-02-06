Suicide Bombing rocks Shia Imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area

ISLAMABAD – An explosion has been reported at a Shia mosque Imambargah, in Islamabad on Friday. The incident occurred at Imambargah Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra in Tarlai, according to police.

Eyewitnesses told authorities that the blast appeared to be a suicide bombing. Initial reports indicate that the incident took place after Friday prayers. Police sources said the suspected suicide bomber was noticed in advance and attempts were made to stop him, at which point the explosion occurred.

Islamabad Blast

اسلام آباد امام بارگاہ میں دھماکہ.پولیس اور ریسکیو کی ٹیمیں موقع پر روانہ.دھماکہ ترلائی میں موجود امام بارگاہ میں ہوا. pic.twitter.com/KWS05mzHWF — Latif Shah (@LatifShah27163) February 6, 2026

Officials stated that because the attacker was intercepted before reaching the main congregation, a larger loss was likely averted. Emergency services and law enforcement rushed to the scene, and the area has been secured as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, emergency has been declared at Pims, Polyclinic Hospital, and CDA Hospital, as authorities rushed to treat the wounded.

Hospital officials confirmed that, on the directives of the Executive Director of Pims, full emergency protocols were activated. The main emergency ward, orthopaedic department, burn centre, and neurology unit were all placed on high alert to handle incoming casualties.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to Pims and Polyclinic Hospital, where doctors and medical staff worked under emergency conditions.

The shocking attack comes months after deadly suicide blast outside the district and sessions court in Islamabad’s G-11 sector on November 11, 2025 in which a dozen people were martyred while more than two dozen were injured.

Further details are awaited as authorities assess the situation.