Lahore, other Punjab cities on High Alert after Islamabad Suicide Blast

LAHORE – A suicide bombing ripped through Imambargah in Islamabad that claimed the lives of 31 people and left more than 170 others injured, and now Lahore and other major cities have been placed on high security alert.

Lahore’s Chief Police Officer (CPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana announced special security measures have been deployed at Imambargahs, mosques, and other religious sites across the provincial capital. “Public places and markets must have top-tier security arrangements, and monitoring of the city’s entry and exit points has been tightened,” he said.

Officials stressed supervisory officers must remain active in the field, conducting continuous monitoring, while police teams are tasked with special surveillance of hotspot areas. “The Safe City Authority’s camera network will continue to monitor all major roads and key locations, and citizens should immediately report any suspicious activity to 15 or their nearest police station,” he added.

Authorities are leaving no stone unturned to prevent a similar tragedy in Lahore, issuing warnings to both security forces and the public to remain vigilant during this tense period.

Islamabad blast has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting heightened security measures in major cities and sparking fears of further attacks targeting religious gatherings.