Jameela Jamil urges women to speak up against injustice in an Instagram post

LONDON - The international star Jameela Jamil has taken a strong stand against injustice, urging women to speak up against unfairness. The showbiz star, in a series of social media posts, let out her thoughts on the issue, saying: "Coincidence that the entire handful of women who dare to call out injustice are all-controlling, chaotic, manipulative, mentally unstable, liars. Some are even 'traffickers...' now? Weird and amazing correlation. Female silence and complicity are rewarded with protection."

The model also attached a collage of Princess Diana, Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Greta Thunberg and US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as prime examples of the women who are subjected to this behaviour.

The 34-year-old also wrote a lengthy note on her Instagram, which she introduced as "AN ESSAY," to express the frustration that comes with being an "outspoken person who is constantly and very deliberately misrepresented as a chaotic, irrational, and manipulate mess."

Here is the post:

