Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome second child and it’s a boy

Web Desk
11:30 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
MUMBAI – Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor and husband actor Saif Ali Khan have welcomed their second child.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, February 21. Jab We Met star was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last night.

Earlier in 2020, the couple announced, that they are expecting an addition to the family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support, they wrote in the message.

‘Saifeena’ recently moved into a new home in Mumbai with their 4-year-old son Taimur.

The couple had first turned parents in 2016 with the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan.

