Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-21- Updated 11:30 AM
Web Desk
11:55 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-21- Updated 11:30 AM
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2021 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 159.00 159.70
Euro EUR 191 193
UK Pound Sterling GBP 220.50 223.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 43.50 44
Saudi Riyal SAR 42.40 43
Australian Dollar AUD 122.50 125
Bahrain Dinar BHD 403.80 405.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 125 127
China Yuan CNY 24.95 25.10
Danish Krone DKK 24.70 25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.60 17.85
Indian Rupee INR 2.17 2.24
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 503 505.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 39 39.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 105.50 106.20
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.95 18.20
Omani Riyal OMR 408 410
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.55 42.90
Singapore Dollar SGD 117 119
Swedish Korona SEK 18.15 18.40
Swiss Franc CHF 177.90 178.80
Thai Bhat THB 5.30 5.40

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 February ...
09:59 AM | 20 Feb, 2021
Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today ...
08:48 AM | 20 Feb, 2021
Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today ...
09:50 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today ...
10:45 AM | 18 Feb, 2021
Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today ...
11:03 AM | 17 Feb, 2021
Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today ...
09:45 AM | 16 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome second child and it’s a boy
11:30 AM | 21 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr