#PawriHoRaiHai girl helps Indian composer set new record
Web Desk
12:30 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The “Pawri ho rai hai” trend hasn’t just made viral sensation Dananeer Mobeen an overnight star, but has also helped Indian music producer, composer Yashraj Mukhate to get the fastest views in record time.

Mukhate, who goes viral with Rasode Mai Kaun Tha, take on Pawri Horai Hai is another feather in his cap. Mukhate said he has realised that his spontaneous creations work well as compared to the ones where he puts in too much effort.

Speaking with a notable Indian newspaper, the composer revealed that the video is perhaps his more successful yet. ‘I put it out, and it has been breaking my personal YouTube records. It’s my fastest two million views’ video’, he added.

‘I’m getting an amazing response. Through my last two-three videos which were dialogue mashups, I got to know that people are not interested in serious music. So, I really wanted this mashup to blow up like my other videos’, he further added.

Mukhate has also been in direct contact with Dananeer Mobeen. I sent her the edited video, and she liked it. In fact, she danced to it too, the Indian composer revealed.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome second child and it’s a boy
11:30 AM | 21 Feb, 2021

