Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about second pregnancy

Bollywood’s star couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently announced that they are expecting their second child and now, Bebo is finally opening up about her pregnancy experience.

In conversation with Anupama Chopra, Khan revealed how the pandemic has changed her perspective about delivering this time around. “Last time, I just took myself for granted and became huge. I put on 25 kgs. I don’t want to do that. I just want to be healthy and fit,” she said, referring to her earlier pregnancy with Taimur. “I think the first time, it's just excitement. Everyone’s like, ‘Parathe khao, ghee khao, doodh piyo. The besan ke laddoos just keep coming,” she said.

According to Kareena, she's managing things in different way this time as she knows exactly what her body needs. “Now, I’m like, ‘Listen, I have done it before, I know what my body requires. My doctor’s like, ‘Listen, you are not eating for two… that is just a myth. Just be healthy and be safe.’ And that is what I am trying to do," shared the starlet.

The Veere Di Wedding star also shared Taimoor's reaction to having a younger sibling. “He is very ahead of his age. We never treated him like a kid. We treated him like an equal and adult. He is a giving boy and he is ready,” she added.

On August 12, Saif and Kareena released an official statement to break the news about the latest addition to their family. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena,” read the statement.

The couple tied the knot in October 2012 and welcomed their first child, Taimoor Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.

