Protest in Karachi over French satirical weekly
Associated Press
02:54 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Protest in Karachi over French satirical weekly
Share

KARACHI - Hundreds of Muslims demonstrated in Karachi on Friday over a reprint of French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo featuring a drawing of the Prophet Muhammad.

Protesters and those associated with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) political party set fire to a French flag and chanted slogans against the French government.

The depiction of the prophet is deemed insulting to many followers of Islam.

The republication of the cartoon this week came as the trial began in France of 14 people over the 2015 attacks on Charlie Hebdo's then-office and on a kosher supermarket.

More From This Category
Pakistan set to celebrate Defence Day with ...
05:02 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
ISPR releases special song on Defence and ...
04:51 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
PM Imran announces 'historic' Rs1100b development ...
04:31 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Protest in Karachi over French satirical weekly
02:54 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
50% quota granted for Islamabad domicile holders ...
02:07 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
PM Imran reaches Karachi
01:04 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The 6 best celebrity wedding dresses that will make you want to get married right now
04:24 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr