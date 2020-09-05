Yasir Hussain labels Ertuğrul stars as 'international garbage’

03:47 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Yasir Hussain labels Ertuğrul stars as 'international garbage’
Share

Actor Yasir Hussain is popular for grabbing eyeballs because of his controversial statements. His remarks about certain things have landed him in hot waters multiple times, especially when he shares his opinions about the hit Turkish drama, Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Recently, the television actor shared a tweet on his Instagram story, featuring pictures of the two Pakistani's that looked eerily similar to the Diriliş: Ertuğrul actors. Both men in the picture were titled as the ‘Pakistani Turgut and Pakistani Ertuğrul.’

In the caption of his story, Hussain explained how they would never be given the same recognition as their Turkish twins. “Inko koi nahi poochyga” he said. “Kyunke ghar ki murgi daal barabar or bahar ka kachra bhi maal barabar (Because homemade chicken is equivalent to lentils while international garbage is still worth cashing in),” wrote Yasir.

Earlier in July, a renowned mobile brand had announced that they have signed Esra Bilgic, essaying the role of Halima Sultan in hit series Ertugrul, to represent their new campaign.

Yasir Hussain objected to the idea of foreign stars taking over Pakistan and received immense backlash for his statement.

Taking to Instagram, he lashed out as to why Bilgic has been given the ambassadorship of a Pakistani brand.

Hussain asks, "Don't you think a Pakistani brand should have a Pakistani ambassador? Not Indian or Turkish?"

He continued, "Is Mahira, Saba, Sonya, Minal, Aiman, Amar, Zara, Haniya, Sana, Yumna, Armeena, Sara, Hira... anyone not worthy enough to be a brand ambassador for a Pakistani brand?"

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
The 6 best celebrity wedding dresses that will ...
04:24 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Yasir Hussain labels Ertuğrul stars as ...
03:47 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Ahsan Khan and Neelam Munir to work together in ...
02:53 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about second pregnancy
02:40 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan sign multi-year Netflix ...
05:34 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
Dilip Kumar is unaware of brothers’ deaths from ...
05:08 PM | 4 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The 6 best celebrity wedding dresses that will make you want to get married right now
04:24 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr