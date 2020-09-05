PM Imran announces 'historic' Rs1100b development package for Karachi

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced a historic development package of Rs 1100 billion for Karachi to address the city's chronic problems.

Flanked by the Karachi committee members including the Sindh Governor and Sindh Chief Minister, he was briefing the media persons in Karachi on Saturday.

Imran Khan said both the federal and provincial governments will contribute to this package.

Under this package, he added, the problems of Karachi relating to water will be permanently addressed in a matter of three years.

The PM said it has been decided that National Disaster Management Authority will clear the Nullahs in the provincial capital. He said there are encroachments in Nullahs and the Sindh government has taken the responsibility to settle the families who will displace as a result of the clearance of the Nullahs.

Imran Khan said the package amount will also be used to address the sewerage, solid waste management and transport issues of the city. He said the Karachi circular railway project will be completed in addition to improving the road infrastructure from the amount allocated for the Karachi package.

The Prime Minister pointed out that coordinated decisions helped the country tackle the issue of coronavirus. He said on the pattern of National Command and Operation center, a Provincial Coordination Implementation Committee (PCIC) will be established to ensure implementation of the decisions regarding Karachi. He said all stakeholders will be included in this committee. He said Pakistan Army has played a very critical role during recent rains in Karachi.

Alluding to the damages inflicted by recent rains in the country, the Prime Minister said coordinated efforts will be made to cope with the situation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Karachi on a day long visit.

He is accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and MNA Amir Mahmood Kayani.

During the visit, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, members of the provincial assembly and businessmen will call on the Prime Minister.

A briefing about the situation prevailing in Karachi is also part of engagements.

The premier will make important announcements under Karachi Transformation Plan during a media briefing.