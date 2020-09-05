The 6 best celebrity wedding dresses that will make you want to get married right now

04:24 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
The 6 best celebrity wedding dresses that will make you want to get married right now
Celebrity wedding fashion is always something to marvel over. 

The world has seen a lot of unique wedding dresses and almost all of them made headlines.

Over the past two or three years, there have been many celebrity brides that have walked down the aisle. From Naimal Khawar Khan to Sajal Aly, we present the most memorable brides that will make you fall in love their grace and style.

Naimal Khawar Khan

View this post on Instagram

📸 @mahasphotographyofficial

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan) on

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan wedding pictures drew major social media attention as people were in love with the couple's breathtaking photos.Donning an exquisite gold traditional ensemble, Naimal looked absolutely ravishing.

Sajal Aly

View this post on Instagram

Hello Mr. Mir ❤️ #InAbuDhabi

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

Sajal looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red ensemble and we couldn’t stop obsessing over her dress.

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak

Saheefa looked like a vision in the delicate pastel pink dress.

Sarah Khan

Sarah’s pink lehnga took the internet by storm as she looked perfect in a traditional wedding attire. 

Hina Altaf

Altaf made a beautiful bride in a white and gold ensemble.

Mansha Pasha

The ‘Laal Kabootar’ star turned heads in an elegant pink ensemble, minimal makeup and luxurious curls.

