The 6 best celebrity wedding dresses that will make you want to get married right now
Celebrity wedding fashion is always something to marvel over.
The world has seen a lot of unique wedding dresses and almost all of them made headlines.
Over the past two or three years, there have been many celebrity brides that have walked down the aisle. From Naimal Khawar Khan to Sajal Aly, we present the most memorable brides that will make you fall in love their grace and style.
Naimal Khawar Khan
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan wedding pictures drew major social media attention as people were in love with the couple's breathtaking photos.Donning an exquisite gold traditional ensemble, Naimal looked absolutely ravishing.
Sajal Aly
Sajal looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red ensemble and we couldn’t stop obsessing over her dress.
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak
View this post on Instagram
We got married in December 2017, it was a humble happy event but for some reason we didn't get our photoshoot done. 2.5 down the lane and we decided to jump into our shaadi ke joray one fine morning and get our shoot done, at home. It felt natural, it felt comfortable, it felt nice making my own deadlines and not doing what's conventional. Meri shaadi, mera shoot, meri marzi 😂 . . . Love, Laughter and Happily ever after 🧿 .. .. .. Khizer & Saheefa @mahamiqbalbosan thank you for doing this for us, shall see you in another 3 years 💕😂
Saheefa looked like a vision in the delicate pastel pink dress.
Sarah Khan
Sarah’s pink lehnga took the internet by storm as she looked perfect in a traditional wedding attire.
Hina Altaf
View this post on Instagram
Ever since this fairy tale wedding happened. We are simply adoring the fact the way @hinaaltaf managed to looked traditional in this simple and custom made outfit for her nikah We feel honoured to design her mehndi and shadi outfit. I still remember the day she walked into my studio with a very clear mind what She wants for her shadi. We are simply adoring her simplicity. #hinaaltaf #AfsheenMehboob #afsheenbrides #aaghaaly
Altaf made a beautiful bride in a white and gold ensemble.
Mansha Pasha
The ‘Laal Kabootar’ star turned heads in an elegant pink ensemble, minimal makeup and luxurious curls.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
