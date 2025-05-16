Sana Fakhar faces backlash over gym attire in latest workout video

Actress Sana Fakhar, known for her decades-long reign in the film industry and passion for fitness, recently shared a workout video from the gym on her Instagram.

In the clip, she is seen lifting weights while wearing a sleeveless black top and fitted trousers.

However, her attire drew sharp criticism from social media users who called it inappropriate and culturally insensitive.

Critics urged her to consider religious and cultural values when choosing outfits, with some calling the display “shameless” and a “desperate attempt for fame.”