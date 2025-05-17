Gold Rates in Pakistan Today on 17 May 2025 – Per Tola & 10 grams prices Karachi, Lahore

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw a slight gain, with the price of 24-karat gold climbed to Rs336,100 per tola after Rs900 hike. The new rate of 10 grams stands at Rs288,151 after single day gain of Rs772.

The latest tweaks comes on the heels of several drops spike earlier in the week, when prices moved down by Rs10000. Gold rates remained uniform across major cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, reflecting consistent market sentiment throughout the country.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold (Per Tola) Gold (Per 10 Grams) Karachi Rs336,100 Rs288,151 Lahore Rs336,100 Rs288,151 Islamabad Rs336,100 Rs288,151 Peshawar Rs336,100 Rs288,151 Quetta Rs336,100 Rs288,151 Sialkot Rs336,100 Rs288,151 Hyderabad Rs336,100 Rs288,151 Faisalabad Rs336,100 Rs288,151

The downturn in local prices mirrors broader global trend. Globally, gold prices moved down to $3,201 per ounce, marking significant $23 drop from the previous day’s rate.

Silver prices also declined in the domestic market. A single tola of silver now costs Rs3,377, after a Rs105 reduction.

As gold continues to respond to global economic cues, local markets are expected to remain sensitive to any further developments on the international front.