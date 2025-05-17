Gold Rates in Pakistan Today on 17 May 2025 – Per Tola & 10 grams prices Karachi, Lahore

By News Desk
8:44 am | May 17, 2025
Gold Prices Decline in Pakistan After Continuous Surge

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw a slight gain, with the price of 24-karat gold climbed to Rs336,100 per tola after Rs900 hike. The new rate of 10 grams stands at Rs288,151 after single day gain of Rs772.

The latest tweaks comes on the heels of several drops spike earlier in the week, when prices moved down by Rs10000. Gold rates remained uniform across major cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, reflecting consistent market sentiment throughout the country.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold (Per Tola) Gold (Per 10 Grams)
Karachi Rs336,100 Rs288,151
Lahore Rs336,100 Rs288,151
Islamabad Rs336,100 Rs288,151
Peshawar Rs336,100 Rs288,151
Quetta Rs336,100 Rs288,151
Sialkot Rs336,100 Rs288,151
Hyderabad Rs336,100 Rs288,151
Faisalabad Rs336,100 Rs288,151

The downturn in local prices mirrors broader global trend. Globally, gold prices moved down to $3,201 per ounce, marking significant $23 drop from the previous day’s rate.

Silver prices also declined in the domestic market. A single tola of silver now costs Rs3,377, after a Rs105 reduction.

As gold continues to respond to global economic cues, local markets are expected to remain sensitive to any further developments on the international front.

Gold price increases by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now