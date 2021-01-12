Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 January 2021
08:36 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,200 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,449 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,933 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Karachi
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Quetta
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Attock
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Multan
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,511
- PAF delegation visits Azerbaijan to enhance military ties10:36 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
- OPPO Launches Reno5 with Industry-Firsts AI Mixed Portrait, Dual-View ...10:10 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Soneri Bank Limited Signs an Agreement with PMRC10:01 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan reports 2,408 fresh Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths09:40 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:40 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
Here's how social media responded to Indian Stock Exchange's tweet on ‘hot girl’ ...
09:21 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- Veena Malik files Rs1b defamation suit against ex-husband08:32 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- 'Woh Humsafar Tha' poet Naseer Turabi passes away in Karachi07:51 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- 'Ertuğrul' star Engin Altan visiting Pakistan again in three days, ...05:47 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021