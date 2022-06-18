Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 June 2022

08:15 AM | 18 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 June 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 144,400 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 123,800. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 113,483 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 132,366.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Karachi PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Islamabad PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Peshawar PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Quetta PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Sialkot PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Attock PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Gujranwala PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Jehlum PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Multan PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Bahawalpur PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Gujrat PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Nawabshah PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Chakwal PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Hyderabad PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Nowshehra PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Sargodha PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Faisalabad PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708
Mirpur PKR 144,400 PKR 1,708

