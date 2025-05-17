Donald Trump underlines Pakistan’s Nuclear influence amid tensions with India

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump continues to take credit for stepping into Pakistan-Indian conflict as two sides are holding Washington brokered fragile ceasefire after a major escalation earlier this month.

In his recent interview, Trump underlined the importance of sustained engagement with Pakistan, calling the country key player in South Asia and global affairs. He mentioned heightened tensions between two countries and that Islamabad and New Delhi were on verge of nuclear conflict.

Trump said the situation escalated to point where nuclear war seemed possible, referring to the period during his presidency when hostilities between the two neighboring countries intensified after Modi government’s misadventure that misfired. He added that missile attacks were being exchanged and that the confrontation was rapidly spiraling out of control.

پاکستان کے ساتھ بہترین بات چیت ہوئی پاکستانی ذہین لوگ ہیں، حیرت انگیز اشیا بناتےہیں، میرے ان سے اچھے تعلقات ہیں،پاکستان کو نظر انداز نہیں کرسکتے، میں نے اپنے لوگوں کو کہا ہے کہ پاکستان سے فورا تجارت پر معاملات طے کیے جائیں۔ ٹرمپ pic.twitter.com/wXjGOwjk36 — Tariq Mehmood💧 (@tariq484484) May 17, 2025

US president acknowledged that Pakistan and India are not minor players, calling them major nuclear powers. He described his administration’s diplomatic efforts in the region as proactive and praised the open lines of communication with Islamabad. “We had productive discussions with Pakistan, and our dialogue continued throughout,” he said.

Trump also shared big news about Pakistan’s interest in strengthening economic ties with the US. “They were keen to expand trade,” he said, while noting that existing trade volumes were relatively modest at the time.

In his remarks, Trump commended the Pakistani people, calling them intelligent. “They’re a smart nation, and they produce great products,” he said.

Trump revealed that he had directed his team to maintain communication with both Pakistan and India during the crisis. “I told my officials to engage with both sides,” he noted, adding that his administration encouraged both countries to prioritize trade over conflict. He confirmed that preliminary trade negotiations with Pakistan had begun under his leadership.

In a broader discussion on foreign policy, Trump mentioned that Iran had shown openness to reaching a deal with the United States during his term.