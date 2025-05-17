Good News for Travelers as UAE low-cost airline launches Daily Flights to Peshawar

ISLAMABAD – UAE government-owned low-cost airline Flydubai expanded its network in Pakistan with its new daily route to KP capital Peshawar.

The daily flight operations of budget airline to Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport is major travel for passengers for those flying between Islamabad and Middle East.

The airline’s inaugural flight FZ 375 landed in Peshawar with 164 passengers and was warmly welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute. Officials also held cake-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

This new route means daily direct flights from UAE to Peshawar, making it easier and more convenient for travelers — especially overseas Pakistanis and business commuters — to connect with their loved ones or manage work-related trips.

As per Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA), around 75pc of Peshawar airport’s traffic is international, and the addition of flydubai will help strengthen links to Gulf and European destinations. The return flight to Dubai took off at 2:20 AM PKT with 184 passengers, showing high demand and enthusiasm for the new service.

This news follows another positive move in regional connectivity: in October 2023, Salam Air began twice-weekly flights from Muscat to Peshawar, giving travelers even more options.

With flydubai now operating daily, travelers can look forward to greater flexibility, competitive fares, and improved connectivity between Pakistan and the UAE.