Pakistan’s Cheapest Electric Car is here! Check Price, Specs and Range

KARACHI – As Pakistan embraces EV mobility, another tech company advanced game with the launch of the hatchback Xio EV — a compact, city-focused electric car aims to provide an affordable entry point into the world of electric vehicles.

Locally branded as the Inverex Xio and globally known as the LingBox EV, the four wheeler is being introduced in three range-based variants: EV-140, EV-220, and EV-320, with estimated driving ranges of 140 km, 220 km, and 320 km respectively. The higher-end versions come equipped with DC fast charging support, enabling a 30–80% charge in just 36 minutes.

Inverex Xio Price in Pakistan

Model Price Promo Price Booking Amount XiO 140 3,499,000 — Rs5Lac XiO 220 4,199,000 3,999,000 Rs6Lac XiO 320 5,199,000 4,999,000 Rs7Lac

Inverex Xio Range

Model Driving Range (km) XiO 140 140 XiO 220 220 XiO 320 320

Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, Android Auto, driver assistance systems, and fast charging (on higher trims). All models offer essential safety features like ABS, EBD, stability control, and a driver airbag. The Xio comes with a 5-year vehicle warranty and 8-year battery warranty, making it a promising option in Pakistan’s growing electric vehicle market.