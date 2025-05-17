Rajab Butt spotted assaulting citizen on Lahore road in broad daylight

LAHORE – TikToker Rajab Butt, along with his friends, assaulted a young man on a road in Lahore in broad daylight in limits of Sattukatla police station.

A viral video circulating on social media shows Butt assaulting a young man sitting in a white car, and two other individuals were also seen beating him.

Later, the victim identified as Imran, filed a complaint against Rajab Butt at Sattukatla Police Station and stated that a motorcyclist was zigzagging in front of their car, upon which he called out and asked the motorcyclist to stop.

A video is circulating on social media where YouTuber Rajab Butt is seen fighting with people in a car on the middle of the road! pic.twitter.com/2FOSNquaZM — Pakistan Viral Series (@Pakviralseries_) May 16, 2025

At this time, Rajab Butt, along with his companions, stopped his car ahead and without any conversation, started beating him, the victim told police.

The citizen said that he filed the complaint after the video went viral on social media.

Later, TikToker Rajab Butt apologized to the Imran regarding the viral video on social media, and the police informed that the complaint against him has been withdrawn.

Lahore Police said that TikToker Rajab Butt apologized to the victim and termed the matter as a misunderstanding.

The police stated that the affected citizen, Imran, has forgiven Rajab Butt and has also withdrawn his complaint.