Several injured as Balochistan rattled by two Earthquakes in dead of night

QUETTA – Mid night Earthquakes hit remote parts of Pakistan’s sparsely populated region Balochistan, damaging several houses, and leaving at least four people injured.

According to media reports, the first tremor hit around 3:24 AM with magnitude of 5.5, jolting residents awake in Barkhan, Musa Khel, and nearby districts. A second quake followed hours later at 7:30 AM, registering a magnitude of 4.8.

Met Office Pakistan said first quake was some 28km beneath ground, while second had its epicenter located 56 kilometers northeast of Musa Khel, Balochistan.

As some injuries have been reported, no fatalities have been confirmed, as tremors caused structural damage to several houses, especially in rural and less accessible areas.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to assess the damage, although the mountainous terrain and poor road infrastructure may delay aid in the more remote locations.

Balochistan, in particular, has a history of destructive earthquakes. In 2021, a deadly quake struck Harnai district, killing over 20 people and displacing dozens more.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have warned of possible aftershocks. Citizens are advised to remain cautious and follow safety protocols.