Earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

By Staff Reporter
6:45 pm | May 11, 2025
Tremors were felt in various parts of Pakistan, including the federal capital, on Sunday following an earthquake originating from the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake had its epicenter in the Hindu Kush mountains and occurred at a depth of 200 kilometers below the earth’s surface. The tremors were mild but noticeable in multiple cities across the country.

Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported so far. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, though the deep epicenter significantly reduced the impact on the surface.

Seismic activity is common in the region due to the tectonic boundary between the Indian and Eurasian plates, with the Hindu Kush range often acting as the epicenter for such events.

