Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20I series as scheduled

The Bangladesh national cricket team will tour Pakistan for the upcoming T20 International series as per the original schedule, sources confirmed on Sunday.

Despite regional developments, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed no reservations regarding the tour, and preparations for the five-match T20I series remain on track. Sources close to the matter emphasized that the tour is not under any threat or uncertainty.

According to the proposed itinerary, the Bangladesh squad will arrive in Pakistan on May 21 after completing their ongoing series in the United Arab Emirates. The first T20I match is scheduled to take place in Faisalabad on May 25, with the remainder of the series to be played across two venues.

Before their arrival in Pakistan, Bangladesh’s T20 team will play a two-match series in Sharjah next week. Both cricket boards are said to be in close coordination, ensuring a smooth and secure series for players and officials.

The upcoming series is seen as a positive step in strengthening bilateral cricketing ties and promoting international cricket in Pakistan.