Latest Update on Asaan Karobar Card Application Status

ISLAMABAD – Latest Update for Asaan Karobar Card as Punjab government rolled out initiative for youth entrepreneurs looking to start their own business.

The scheme includes a thorough verification process, and applicants may encounter errors such as Excise Verification, NADRA Verification, PMD Verification, or BOP Verification errors.

These issues can often be resolved by simple steps, such as clearing dues with the Excise department, updating personal information with NADRA, or correcting mobile numbers associated with the CNIC.

For those whose applications are still under scrutiny or who face issues with their bank records.

Step 1: Log In to the Portal Go to the Asaan Karobar Card Portal. Click the “Login” button. Enter your CNIC and Password to access your account.

Step 2: Access Your Application Form Once logged in, navigate to your application form. You will find your application details there.

Step 3: Check Your Application Status At the top of your application form, you’ll see the status of your application. Possible status options: “Your Application is Under Process” “Verified” Error Messages (if there are any issues)

NOTE: You can also view your PSID number along with your application status. Check your excise record and clear any outstanding dues. Afterward, contact the helpline for status verification. NADRA

Who Can Apply

To qualify for Asaan Karobar Scheme, applicants must meet specific criteria: