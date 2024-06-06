Search

Huawei to train 2lac Pakistani students to expand mobile unit investment

Web Desk
09:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024
Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced training program for 200,000 Pakistani students as the company showed interest in Mobile Unit Investment Plans.

The development comes during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China where both sides inked 32 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to promote trade and investment.

MoUs were signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China. Sharif is leading team of 100 businessmen to explore the potential for promoting bilateral trade and investment.

A cooperation agreement has been reached between Islamabad and Beijing in fields of Information Technology (IT) and cloud services, under which China's Huawei will provide training to 2lac Pakistani students and has expressed interest in further investment in its mobile unit in Pakistan.

According to details released by the government regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's activities during his visit to China with a trade delegation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen where he was warmly welcomed by Huawei Chairman Liang Hua and Pakistani national songs were played. The Prime Minister also visited the exhibition center at Huawei headquarters.

Huawei's Chairman briefed the Prime Minister about Huawei's operations worldwide, particularly in Pakistan, and expressed deep interest in investing in various sectors in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz commended innovation in Huawei's operations and encouraged Huawei to expand its investments in Pakistan. At the exhibition center, the Prime Minister was briefed on various sectors, especially e-governance, digital banking, and telecommunications.

It was informed on this occasion that Huawei will train 200,000 students in Pakistan, and a cooperation agreement has been signed between the two countries in the field of IT and cloud services.

The statement said that the Chinese company has expressed deep interest in expanding investment in its mobile manufacturing unit in Pakistan and in four sectors: mobile phone manufacturing, electric bikes, advanced agriculture, and fintech.

