Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif embarks on 'historic' China visit

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has embarked on his first official visit to China as incumbent government aims to advance bilateral trade and economic ties with iron-friend.

Sharif's visit to Biejing comes after receiving an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. PM will also visit two more Chinese cities Xi’an and Shenzhen during the three-segment trip.

He will also meet President Xi Jinping and conduct delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang in the Chinese capital.

PM Sharif will further interact with corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT, and emerging technologies.

During his stay in Shenzhen, PM will address the China-Pakistan Business Forum with leading businesspersons, entrepreneurs, and investors from both countries. The premier will also visit the Economic and Agricultural Zones in China.

