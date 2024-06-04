Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif embarks on 'historic' China visit

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has embarked on his first official visit to China as incumbent government aims to advance bilateral trade and economic ties with iron-friend.
Sharif's visit to Biejing comes after receiving an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. PM will also visit two more Chinese cities Xi’an and Shenzhen during the three-segment trip.
He will also meet President Xi Jinping and conduct delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang in the Chinese capital.
PM Sharif will further interact with corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT, and emerging technologies.
During his stay in Shenzhen, PM will address the China-Pakistan Business Forum with leading businesspersons, entrepreneurs, and investors from both countries. The premier will also visit the Economic and Agricultural Zones in China.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.45
|748.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.