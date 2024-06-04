Search

Supreme Court hearing underway on SIC's plea to get reserved seats

Web Desk
12:05 PM | 4 Jun, 2024
Supreme Court hearing underway on SIC's plea to get reserved seats
ISLAMABAD - A full bench of Supreme Court is hearing petition of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) related to reserved seats in the legislature.

At least thirteen judges including Chief Justice are hearing SIC's petition challenging Peshawar High Court's (PHC) judgement regarding reserved seats.

The bench includes Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Munib Akhtar, Yahya Afridi, Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Ayesha Malik, Athar Minallah, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Shahid Waheed, Irfan Saadat Khan and Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

Earlier this week, the apex court revoked Peshawar High Court's decision in which it said the Sunni Ittehad Council, was not eligible for reserved seats in parliament. After the decision, Attorney-General Mansoor Usman Awan highlighted that under Section 4 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, the present case should be heard by a larger bench of the Supreme Court since the issue concerns interpretation of constitutional provisions.

More to follow...

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 4 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 354.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.45 748.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

