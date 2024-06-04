Supreme Court hearing underway on SIC's plea to get reserved seats

ISLAMABAD - A full bench of Supreme Court is hearing petition of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) related to reserved seats in the legislature.

At least thirteen judges including Chief Justice are hearing SIC's petition challenging Peshawar High Court's (PHC) judgement regarding reserved seats.

The bench includes Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Munib Akhtar, Yahya Afridi, Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Ayesha Malik, Athar Minallah, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Shahid Waheed, Irfan Saadat Khan and Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

Earlier this week, the apex court revoked Peshawar High Court's decision in which it said the Sunni Ittehad Council, was not eligible for reserved seats in parliament. After the decision, Attorney-General Mansoor Usman Awan highlighted that under Section 4 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, the present case should be heard by a larger bench of the Supreme Court since the issue concerns interpretation of constitutional provisions.

