Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital braces for more rains, thunderstorm this week

LAHORE – Punjab capital city Lahore experienced sigh of relief from the sweltring heat this week as strong winds and showers lashed on Monday night, and the city will receive more rains.

Lahore Rain Update

PMD, in its latest advisory, said rains, and thunderstorms will continue until June 7 (Friday).

Lahore Temperature Today

Despite Monday's showers, Lahore Temperature on Tuesday soared to 44 degrees Celcius, with over 20 percent humidity and around 25 percent winds.

Weather Outlook

Hot weather is forecasted across Punjab, with temperatures expected to hit around 45 degrees. Despite the heat, evening rain is expected to bring relief to several regions.

In the Potohar, and KP, isolated evening showers are expected to provide respite from the heat. Islamabad and its surrounding areas are predicted to have partly cloudy conditions, with the likelihood of rain later in the day.