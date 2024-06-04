Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital braces for more rains, thunderstorm this week

LAHORE – Punjab capital city Lahore experienced sigh of relief from the sweltring heat this week as strong winds and showers lashed on Monday night, and the city will receive more rains.
PMD, in its latest advisory, said rains, and thunderstorms will continue until June 7 (Friday).
Despite Monday's showers, Lahore Temperature on Tuesday soared to 44 degrees Celcius, with over 20 percent humidity and around 25 percent winds.
Weather Outlook
Hot weather is forecasted across Punjab, with temperatures expected to hit around 45 degrees. Despite the heat, evening rain is expected to bring relief to several regions.
In the Potohar, and KP, isolated evening showers are expected to provide respite from the heat. Islamabad and its surrounding areas are predicted to have partly cloudy conditions, with the likelihood of rain later in the day.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.45
|748.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
