Pakistan

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital braces for more rains, thunderstorm this week

Web Desk
01:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024
Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital braces for more rains, thunderstorm this week
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Punjab capital city Lahore experienced sigh of relief from the sweltring heat this week as strong winds and showers lashed on Monday night, and the city will receive more rains.

Lahore Rain Update

PMD, in its latest advisory, said rains, and thunderstorms will continue until June 7 (Friday). 

Lahore Temperature Today

Despite Monday's showers, Lahore Temperature on Tuesday soared to 44 degrees Celcius, with over 20 percent humidity and around 25 percent winds. 

Weather Outlook

Hot weather is forecasted across Punjab, with temperatures expected to hit around 45 degrees. Despite the heat, evening rain is expected to bring relief to several regions.

In the Potohar, and KP, isolated evening showers are expected to provide respite from the heat. Islamabad and its surrounding areas are predicted to have partly cloudy conditions, with the likelihood of rain later in the day.

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 4 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 354.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.45 748.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

