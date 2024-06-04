U Bank inaugurates its first Islamic Banking Window in Karachi

Karachi – U Microfinance Bank (U Bank) has inaugurated its first Islamic Banking Window in its branch in Karachi. This will be followed by the availability of Islamic Banking Windows across all 28 of its branches in the metropolitan city.
The launch marks a significant milestone in U Bank's mission to provide accessible and Shari'ah-compliant banking services to its customers.
The inaugural ceremony of the first Islamic Banking Window was held at U Bank’s Clifton branch. It was graced with the presence of Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – of U Bank, Mr. Syed Irfan Ali, Executive Director Financial Inclusion Group – State Bank of Pakistan, as the Chief Guest, and other members of the SBP and management committee of U Bank.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President and CEO of U Bank, stated, "Today is a significant milestone in U Bank's journey toward inclusive banking. By introducing Islamic Banking Windows, we are expanding our service offerings and fulfilling our commitment to providing accessible banking services to all segments of society. This initiative underscores our dedication to the national financial inclusion agenda and will contribute to the growth of Islamic banking in Pakistan."
Mr. Syed Irfan Ali, Executive Director Financial Inclusion Group - SBP commented, “I commend U Bank for taking this initiative towards expansion of Islamic Banking Window outreach, as it has the potential to bring a positive difference to Pakistan’s economy and make Islamic microfinance banking functional in more geographic areas. Customers who do not want to avail conventional banking services will now be able to get services through Islamic Banking. I appreciate that U Bank has invested in the capacity building of its staff by providing training in Islamic Banking services. This is a great step towards enhancing the accessibility of Shari’ah-compliant financial services. We expect this move to significantly contribute to the growth of the Islamic Banking industry in Pakistan."
The inauguration of Islamic Banking Windows is a testament to U Bank's dedication to innovation and excellence in banking services. This is the first step in U Bank's strategic plan to roll out these services across its 375+ branches throughout Pakistan. This initiative is part of U Bank's commitment to promoting Islamic Banking in the country and enhancing financial inclusion by offering diverse products and services while adhering to Islamic principles.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.45
|748.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
