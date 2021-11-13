After Suzuki and Honda, Hyundai increases prices of its vehicles

LAHORE – Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited has hiked the prices of its Sonata, Elantra and Tucson models by up to Rs200,000.

The new rates will be applicable on all bookings made from December 1 and onwards, said the company in a notification, adding that the change in prices will not be applicable on all the partial payments orders and for those customers who have deliveries due by December.

The price of Hyundai Sonata 2.0L has been increased by Rs100,000 to Rs6,499,000 while the price of Sonata 2.5L witnessed a surge of Rs200,000, and its new price stands at Rs7.29 million.

Tucson GLS Sports and Tucson Ultimate sees an increase of Rs200,00 to Rs5.17 million and Rs5.66 million, respectively.

The price of Hyundai Elantra 2.0L has witnessed an increase of Rs100,000 and will now be available at Rs3.99 million.

Earlier, Honda and Suzuki Pakistan have announced a surge in prices of their vehicles.