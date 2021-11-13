Indian army colonel, four soldiers killed in Manipur ambush

DELHI – A colonel of the Indian army, his wife and son, and four paramilitary force personnel were killed in an ambush in in northeast India on Saturday.

Colonal Viplab Tripathi of the 46 Assam Rifles came under attack in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, Indian media reported.

Quoting the police, media reported that the incident took place near Sehken village as the heavily-armed men fired upon the convoy of the Assam Rifles colonel killing him, his wife, their son and four Quick Reaction Team troopers on the spot.

The commanding officer was on his way back after supervising a civic action programme in the Churachandpur district, bordering Myanmar, reads the report.