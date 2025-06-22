Massive missile barrage hits Tel Aviv after US Bombs Iranian Nuclear sites

TEL AVIV – In rapid and alarming escalation of Middle East conflict, Iran launched heavy missile barrage targeting Tel Aviv, shortly after the United States conducted airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear sites.

Sirens blared across Israeli capital as multiple explosions were reported in the city’s vicinity. Israeli air defense systems responded with a high volume of interceptor launches, attempting to neutralize the incoming missiles. The extent of damage and casualties remain unclear as authorities continue assessing the situation.

Iranian missile strikes appear to be a direct retaliation to US air raids on Iran’s nuclear facilities, including the heavily fortified Fordo uranium enrichment plant. Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the strikes in a national address, calling the operation a “spectacular military success” and warning Iran that refusal to seek peace would lead to “far greater” military actions.

Iranian state media confirmed that Fordo and other sites were attacked but downplayed the damage, stating critical materials had been moved before the assault.

The missile attacks on Tel Aviv mark a significant intensification of the conflict that began over a week ago, with Israel targeting Iranian military and nuclear assets. The United States’ recent involvement threatens to widen the war further, raising fears of a broader regional confrontation.

Global leaders and organizations have called for restraint amid rising tensions, warning that the situation could spiral into a wider war affecting the entire Middle East and beyond.