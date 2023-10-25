168 cars collide on Louisiana highway, leaving at least 8 dead and 63 injured

At least eight people were killed in a highway pileup on Monday morning in the United States that included at least 168 automobiles.

The collision happened on I-55 near New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to police, the collision injured 63 persons. Over 25 individuals were admitted to hospitals with injuries varying in severity from minor to serious.

"Shortly after the initial incident, a portion of the crash scene caught fire. A compromised tank or trailer caused one tanker truck carrying a hazardous substance to be off-loaded,'' according to a statement from Louisiana State Police.

Police further said, "All vehicles have been removed from both sides of I-55, and DOTD has begun the clean-up of the roadway." They also said that bridge inspectors had started working on repairs on many sections of the motorway.