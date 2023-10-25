How to save over Rs600,000 on buying new WagonR?

The 2023 Suzuki WagonR has an eye-catching, distant-sloping alignment in addition to an intimidating but fashionable styling.

The WagonR, which is propelled by Suzuki's legendary K-series engine, offers fuel efficiency without sacrificing a quiet, powerful, and smooth driving experience.

Suzuki WagonR is an experience rather than merely a vehicle. With its incredible look, cutting-edge safety features, and extensive array of choices, the WagonR is poised to completely transform how people see everyday transportation.

Suzuki Wagon-R 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan

Suzuki understands the value of offering a wide variety of alternatives to accommodate various demands and financial constraints. Accordingly, there are three different variants of the WagonR 2023 available:

Model Latest Price Wagon-R VXR 3,214,000 Wagon-R VXL 3,412,000 Wagon-R AGS 3,741,000

Wagon-R Financing offer with big saving of upto Rs600,000

Suzuki Pakistan in partnership with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has offered its customer an exciting offer which no one can refuse.

Now you can save upto Rs600,000 on purchasing a new Suzki Wagon-R through HBL financing.

Here is how to save your money on financing your new car:

Services Wagon-R VXR Wagon-R VXL Wagon-R AGS Free Maintenance 23,000 23,000 23,000 Savings on Markup 378,900 402,240 441,000 Savings on Insurance 96,420 102,360 112,230 Free Registration 34,500 36,500 40,000 Total Savings 532,820 564,100 616,230

Terms and Conditions

-Limited time offer

-Savings based on a 30% down payment, 5-year financing, discounted rates, and current ex-factory prices

-Estimated savings are subject to change

-Free registration (excluding taxes) for all variants