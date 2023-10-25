How to save over Rs600,000 on buying new WagonR?

The 2023 Suzuki WagonR has an eye-catching, distant-sloping alignment in addition to an intimidating but fashionable styling.
The WagonR, which is propelled by Suzuki's legendary K-series engine, offers fuel efficiency without sacrificing a quiet, powerful, and smooth driving experience.
Suzuki WagonR is an experience rather than merely a vehicle. With its incredible look, cutting-edge safety features, and extensive array of choices, the WagonR is poised to completely transform how people see everyday transportation.
Suzuki Wagon-R 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan
Suzuki understands the value of offering a wide variety of alternatives to accommodate various demands and financial constraints. Accordingly, there are three different variants of the WagonR 2023 available:
|Model
|Latest Price
|Wagon-R VXR
|3,214,000
|Wagon-R VXL
|3,412,000
|Wagon-R AGS
|3,741,000
Wagon-R Financing offer with big saving of upto Rs600,000
Suzuki Pakistan in partnership with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has offered its customer an exciting offer which no one can refuse.
Now you can save upto Rs600,000 on purchasing a new Suzki Wagon-R through HBL financing.
Here is how to save your money on financing your new car:
|Services
|Wagon-R VXR
|Wagon-R VXL
|Wagon-R AGS
|Free Maintenance
|23,000
|23,000
|23,000
|Savings on Markup
|378,900
|402,240
|441,000
|Savings on Insurance
|96,420
|102,360
|112,230
|Free Registration
|34,500
|36,500
|40,000
|Total Savings
|532,820
|564,100
|616,230
Terms and Conditions
-Limited time offer
-Savings based on a 30% down payment, 5-year financing, discounted rates, and current ex-factory prices
-Estimated savings are subject to change
-Free registration (excluding taxes) for all variants
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.