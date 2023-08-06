Search

How much withholding tax you will have to pay now? Check here

Web Desk 10:05 PM | 6 Aug, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's top tax collecting agency has raised the withholding tax rate.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the authority changed the withholding rate for anyone making more than Rs.600,000 to Rs.1,200,000. The tax rate is 2.5 percent of amount exceeding Rs.600,000.

Rs.15,000 + 12.50 percent of the amount in excess of Rs.12,000,000 for those whose gross salary exceeds Rs.1,200,000 but not more than Rs.2,400,000.

Further notification states that if taxable income (gross pay) exceeds Rs.2,400,000 and not exceeds Rs.3,600,000. Rs.165,000 + 22.5 percent of amount exceeding of Rs.2,400,000 will be deducted.

Where taxable income gross salary exceeds Rs.3,600,000 to Rs.6,000,000, 27.50 percent of the amount beyond Rs.3.6 million and Rs.435,000 will be deducted.

People who are in the top slab and are earning more than Rs.6 million, will pay Rs.1,095,000 plus 35% of amount exceeding Rs.6,000,000.

Similarly, in order to promote transparency and tax compliance, the government defined increased tax rates on cash withdrawals. Cash withdrawals over Rs.50,000 are subject to larger tax deductions for non-filers than for filers.

In contrast to non-filers, who may be subject to considerable deductions depending on the quantity of cash withdrawn, filers are no longer subject to tax deductions for cash withdrawals under Rs50,000 per day. With this step, the government hopes to encourage non-filers to start paying taxes and boost the nation's revenue.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 6, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 318.3 321.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 370 373
U.A.E Dirham AED 81 81.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3
Australian Dollar AUD 196.5 198.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.85 771.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34
Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.81 37.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.09 942.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.80
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 327.12 329.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 6, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (6 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,530

